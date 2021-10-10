Tekni-Plex buys Mexico-based Johnson Plastic Group to expand medical device footprint

In a move that expands its device capabilities and broadens its global footprint, Tekni-Plex Healthcare has acquired Mexico-based precision extrusion manufacturer Johnson Plastic Group (JPG) for an undisclosed amount.

Located in Mexicali – the capital city of the state of Baja California in northern Mexico, on the U.S. border – JPG provides extrusion solutions into a variety of medical device applications for interventional and therapeutic procedures.

“This acquisition makes total sense for us and improves our ability to service our customers,” Chris Qualters, CEO of Tekni-Plex Healthcare, said in an Oct. 7 news release. “It builds upon our existing solutions capabilities and increases our geographic reach, bringing us close to our key customer base in Mexico and the Baja region…[and] allows us to leverage JPG’s expertise across our entire global customer base and health care end markets.”

Headquartered in Wayne, Pa., Tekni-Plex manufactures healthcare and consumer products. The company employs 7,000 people throughout its operations in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Northern Ireland and the U.S.