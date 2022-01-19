Tekni-Plex acquires assets of Fibro Corp.

In a move that expands its materials science solutions in the fresh food marketplace, Tekni-Plex has acquired assets and licensed technologies of Fibro Corp., a Tacoma, Wash.-based company that develops and manufactures innovative molded-fiber packaging.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a Jan. 19 news release, officials with Tekni-Plex said these new resources will become part of Tekni-Plex’s Dolco Packaging business effective, “positioning the company as the only U.S. supplier of egg cartons manufactured in foam polystyrene, PET, and pulp-based materials.”

The move also will allow Dolco to expand product offerings beyond its primary focus on egg cartons and meat trays, the news release said.

“The Fibro transaction aligns well with Tekni-Plex’s existing Dolco Packaging business, and will enable us to create a range of best-in-class sustainable solutions while delivering added customer value,” said Jay Arnold, Tekni-Plex senior vice president and general manager, Dolco Packaging. “Our intention is to invest further in this innovative technology platform as we scale up, increase capacity, and expand our product lines to bring superior solutions to the broader fresh foods landscape.”

According to Tekni-Plex, Fibro’s advanced pulp technologies offer a smooth-finish, fiber-based egg carton that allows for easier and more precise package printing, improved product protection, and more streamlined packaging line operation.

“[This] acquisition furthers Tekni-Plex’s goal of achieving sustainability-minded, material agnosticism across a broad spectrum of packaging solutions,” the news release said. “Combined with its recent acquisitions of Keyes Packaging Group and Grupo Phoenix, Tekni-Plex has significantly strengthened its fiber and paper capabilities and increased its ability to provide innovative ways to better protect products, strengthen brands and innovate sustainably.”

Headquartered in Wayne, Pa., Tekni-Plex manufactures healthcare and consumer products. The company employs 7,000 people throughout its operations in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Northern Ireland, and the U.S.