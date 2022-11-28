Tank Holding buys rotomolder Solar Plastics

Minnesota-based Solar Plastics molds products for the agriculture, construction, recreational, and petro-lube sectors.

Tank Holding Corp., said to be North America’s largest rotational molder, has acquired rotomolder Solar Plastics, headquartered in Delano, Minn., for an undisclosed amount.

Solar Plastics manufactures a variety of high-volume rotomolded products serving a variety of original equipment manufacturers across multiple industries including agriculture, construction, recreational, and petro-lube.

The acquisition does not include Solar Plastics’ recently opened facility in Monterrey, Mexico.

“Solar Plastics is a premier rotational molding company with great people and a great reputation in the industry,” Tank Holding CEO Greg Wade said in a Nov. 28 news release. “They bring significant capacity, long-term customer relationships, and valuable talent and expertise to the Tank Holding team.”

Solar Plastics operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities – one in Delano, and the other in Davenport, Iowa.

The Solar Plastics announcement represents Tank Holding’s 20th acquisition in the past three years, which has further expanded the company’s competencies as well as their addressable market through multiple manufacturing processes including rotational, blow, injection, and compression molding as well as steel container manufacturing capabilities.

Headquartered in Lincoln, Neb., Tank Holding makes polyethylene tank and container products, intermediate bulk containers, insulated material handling bins, laundry and linen carts, refuse containers, and specialty pallets. The company, which includes the brands of Norwesco, Snyder Industries, Bonar Plastics, Bushman, Chem-tainer, Meese, Stratis Pallets, and Dura-Cast, currently operates 43 manufacturing plant locations and employs over 1,800 people throughout North America, prior to the Solar Plastics acquisition.