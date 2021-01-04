Tank Holding acquires California rotomolder RMI

On the heels of several purchases in 2020, Tank Holding, said to be North America’s largest rotational molding company, has acquired Gardena, Calif.-based Rotational Molding Inc. (RMI) for an undisclosed amount.

RMI designs and manufactures proprietary products in bulk laundry and linen carts, material handling bins and containers, refuse and recycling, bulk storage tanks, as well as a variety of other products including outdoor and custom products.

“RMI represents an important part of Tank Holding’s overall growth strategy, which is to strengthen leading positions in markets that are adjacent to our legacy core business, where we can leverage our industry knowledge and expertise to create greater value for our customers,” Greg Wade, CEO of Tank Holding, said in a Jan. 4 statement.

The RMI acquisition provides “additional synergy opportunities” with Tank Holding’s other recent acquisitions, Waste & Recycling Plastic Containers, Chem-Tainer, and Meese, the statement continued. “Together, these market leading brands and product offerings provide the industry with the broadest product portfolio and the largest footprint of manufacturing facilities,” Tank Holding said.

Tank Holding is based in Lincoln, Neb.