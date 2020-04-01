Tank Holding acquires rotomolder Meese

April 1, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In its tenth acquisition in the past 16 months, rotational molder Tank Holding has acquired rotomolder Meese Inc. (formerly MODRoto and Meese Orbitron Dunne), a manufacturer of bulk laundry and linen carts, material handling bins and containers, recycling bins, and recreational products.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“Meese represents an important part of Tank Holding’s overall growth strategy, which is to establish leading positions in markets that are adjacent to our legacy core business, where we can leverage our industry knowledge and expertise to create greater value for our customers,” said Greg Wade, Tank Holding’s CEO.

The transaction includes Meese’s two rotational molding facilities, located in Madison, Indiana and Ashtabula, Ohio.

“Tank Holding is the ideal partner to help Meese achieve the team’s long-term growth objectives, and will enable the Tingue Brown organization to refocus our business on other strategic interests,” said David Tingue, CEO of Tingue Brown & Co (Parent company to Meese Inc.).

Thank Holding designs and manufactures polyethylene tank and container products, intermediate bulk containers, insulated material handling bins, refuse containers, and specialty pallets. The company – which includes the brands of Norwesco, Snyder Industries, Bonar Plastics, Bushman, Chemtainer and Stratis Pallets – currently operates 34 manufacturing plant locations and employs approximately 850 people throughout North America, prior to the Meese acquisition.