Tank Holding acquires rotomolder Dutchland Plastics

Tank Holding, said to be North America’s largest rotational molder, has acquired Wisconsin-based rotomolder Dutchland Plastics LLC for an undisclosed amount.

Dutchland makes high-volume rotationally molded products including kayaks, coolers, playground equipment, and furniture at manufacturing sites in Oostburg, Wis., and Canastota, N.Y.

“Dutchland brings significant volume and capacity to our rotational molding platform,” Tank CEO Greg Wade said. “They have valuable long-term customer relationships and strengthens an important part of Tank Holding’s overall growth strategy.”

Wade also noted that Dutchland’s two plants “complement the locations of our other facilities, which provides customers more options to optimize capability, capacity, and logistics.”

The Dutchland purchase is Tank’s sixth in the past year.

Tank, which includes the brands of Norwesco, Snyder Industries, Bonar Plastics, Bushman, Chem-tainer, Meese, Stratis Pallets, and Dura-Cast, is owned by Olympus Partners and the management team, and currently operates 39 manufacturing plant locations and employs over 1,500 people throughout North America, prior to the Dutchland acquisition.