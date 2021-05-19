Tank Holding acquires Rotational Molding Of Utah

Tank Holding, said to be North America’s largest rotational molder, continues its buying streak with the acquisition of Utah-based rotomolder Rotational Molding of Utah.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

RMU designs and manufactures proprietary tanks, pallets, and refuse products as well as a variety of other custom products.

“RMU brings valued long-term customer relationships and continues an important part of Tank Holding’s overall growth strategy, which is to strengthen leading positions in core and adjacent markets, including expansion of our custom molding division,” Tank Holding CEO Greg Wade said in a May 19 news release. “The manufacturing facility will provide compression molding technology as well as additional rotational molding capacity in the southwest region. This acquisition affords us the opportunity to leverage our industry knowledge and expertise to create greater value for our customers.”

The transaction includes the facility located in Brigham City, Utah.

The RMU announcement represents Tank Holding’s 14th acquisition in the past two years.

Owned by private equity firm Olympus Partners, Tank Holding, which includes brands Norwesco, Snyder Industries, Bonar Plastics, Bushman, Chem-tainer, Meese, RMI, Stratis Pallets, and Dura-Cast, operates 36 manufacturing plant locations employing about 1,000 people in North America, prior to the RMU acquisition.