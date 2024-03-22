Tad McGwire wins 2024 William R. Carteaux Leadership Award

McGwire has been the president of Industrial Heater Corp. since 1991.

Tad McGwire, president at Industrial Heater Corp., located in Cheshire, Conn., has been named winner of the William R. Carteaux Leadership Award from the Plastics Industry Association.

McGwire will receive the award at the Plastics Hall of Fame Ceremony in Orlando, Fla. on May 5, 2024.

McGwire has been an active member of the Association for more than 40 years and held a range of positions including chairman of the board of directors and NPE chairman. He has been the president of Industrial Heater since 1991.

The award, named after the Plastic Industry Association’s late CEO Bill Carteaux, recognizes unity, dedication, perseverance, and selflessness, and is intended for an industry professional who has achieved distinction working for the betterment of the plastics industry.

Carteaux passed away from complications from leukemia in 2018 at age 59.

“I love working in and supporting our industry and treasure the relationships I have built along the way, which is why this award is deeply meaningful to me on both professional and personal levels,” McGwire said. “I also loved working with Bill Carteaux who was my friend and mentor and am grateful for the role he played in my career.”