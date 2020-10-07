Sumitomo (SHI) Demag unveils new sales structure

In a move designed to further improve efficiencies and advance the company’s industry response, injection molding machine maker Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is restructuring its centralized group sales organization.

The initiative, steered by Siegfried Köhler, who was appointed director of worldwide corporate sales at the Schwaig, Germany headquarters last year, “fully integrates Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s prevailing and new business developments into the overarching global sales management structure,” the company said in an Oct. 7 press release.

Anatol Sattel will now independently manage the company’s business development medical unit. Newly added to the industry-orientated structure is the business development consumer segment, which will be headed by Paolo Zirondoli. Jürgen Schulze will continue to manage the business development automation sector, focusing on the three core areas of robotics, components, and systems technology; this last unit “will drive forward the integration of a wide range of technologies and support sales in automated solution concepts,” the company said.

Also, Henrik Langwald and Arnaud Nomblot will continue to manage Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s automotive and electronics business development and the packaging business development units respectively.

“Through this realignment, we are creating a fast and direct link between customer requirements and future product development,” Köhler said. “This enables us to use the existing industry competence and expertise in a much more targeted and efficient manner for the benefit of our customers.”