Sumitomo (SHI) Demag to consolidate its product portfolio, focus on all-electrics

July 2, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to consolidate its product portfolio, Japan-based injection molding machine maker Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH has just started what it calls an “extensive investment program” at its two German locations.

The product consolidation reflects the fact that Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is now no longer making hydraulic-clamp machines of 120 metric tons and smaller, and switching them to all-electrics – in particular the company’s IntElect all-electric series.

“The price difference between hydraulic and all-electric injection molding machines is reducing every year,” Sumitomo (SHI) Demag said in a statement. “This fact underlines the clear trend towards all-electric machines, especially in the lower clamp force range. All-electric machines like the IntElect have become so technically mature, that after considering all the criteria, more and more customers are finding it attractive.”

According to Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, the growth rate of its all-electric IntElect series is “outstripping all forecasts,” with almost half of all the company’s machines sold in the past 12 months being from the IntElects. “From Fakuma 2018 on, our investment in the clamp force range up to 1,200kN (120 metric tons) will shift entirely to the IntElect series,” the company said.

In response to this growing demand, the company is building a global competence centre for electric injection presses at its plant in Wiehe, Germany. The goal is to improve output for its conveyor belt production lines by 30 per cent. The Wiehe plant’s focus on the all-electric IntElect series is expected to optimize the entire production flow and increase annual manufacturing capacity to 1,000 all-electric machines.

At the company’s manufacturing plant in Schwaig, Germany, meanwhile, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag will “almost double” its capacity for platen processing by the end of the year, thanks to its new processing centres.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag also said that it would continue working on and refining toggle technology in all its machine series. “In the areas of mold protection, reliability, precision, and energy efficiency, there is no better locking system than the toggle system – for all-electric, hydraulic, and hybrid fast cycling machine series,” Hideki Kuroiwa, chief technical officer, said in the statement.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is comprised of four facilities in Japan, Germany and China with more than 3,000 employees. The product portfolio includes all-electric, hydraulic and hybrid injection molding machines with clamping forces of between 180 and 20,000kN.