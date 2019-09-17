Sumitomo (SHI) Demag names new managing director in China

September 17, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

For the first time in almost 20 years, processing machinery maker Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s Chinese subsidiary has a new leader.

Effective Sept. 9, Stephan Greif stepped down as leader, handing over the leadership responsibilities of Demag Plastics Machinery Ningbo Co. Ltd. to new managing director – and Sumitomo Demag veteran – Pietro Scattarreggia.

Greif led the Chinese subsidiary for almost two decades, and contributed to Demag’s merger with Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. in March 2008 and also the expansion of production capabilities in Ningbo in April 2015, when the plant’s production footprint increased more than fivefold.

Grief will return to Germany and continue to consult with Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, the company said in a Sept. 16 statement.

Scattarreggia has worked at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag in numerous sales and service management posts. “As the former business development director for the company’s electronics and medical segment at the Group’s European headquarters, Scattarreggia brings a fresh service and consultancy perspective when he relocates to China,” the statement said.

“China is the biggest and most dynamic market for plastic manufacturing in the world,” Scattarreggia said. “Looking to the future, this market will increasingly demand more reliable high-performance production systems in order to meet the quality expectations of end users. Regionally, we will be particularly focused on supporting manufactures that are driving developments in the fast growing e-mobility, high speed packaging and high end medical segments.”