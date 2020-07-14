Sumitomo (SHI) Demag modernizes production logistics and training centre at German facility

In the latest step in a four-year, 20-million-euro program to modernize facilities and equipment at its two German sites in Schwaig and Wiehe, Japanese-German injection molding machinery maker Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery held a ground-breaking ceremony on June 29 to launch the construction of a new lightweight warehouse with 1,600 square meters of floor space in Schwaig.

“The new hall location enables a direct material flow from goods receipt and the dispatch loading zone to production,” the company said in a July 14 statement. “Future plant expansions have also been accounted for in the planning of the building. Notably, the new hall houses the central collection point for production waste in order to make sorting, disposal and recycling even more efficient.”

The expansion and modernization of the training centre in Schwaig is now also complete, the company said, with the expansion of new training rooms doubled to provide direct connection to the applications technology department.

As a result, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s training team has expanded to eight team members, providing training in machine technology, application technology and robotics. The rooms are equipped with what Sumitomo (SHI) Demag calls “the latest media technology, including digital boards with touchback function and an online studio, which enables course participants from all over the world to benefit from professional online training.” “With our modular training concepts and the worldwide integration of training material, our solutions can be used in an even more target-oriented and efficient way,” said CEO Gerd Liebig. “We can now tailor the training courses to suit individual needs.