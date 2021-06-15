Sumitomo (SHI) Demag makes new personnel additions and appointments

Injection molding machine manufacturer Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery North America Inc., headquartered in Suwanee, Ga., has announced a series of new hires and appointments.

Bob Brady has joined the company in the newly created position of business development manager – medical/healthcare. A 30-year industry veteran, Brady comes to Sumitomo from SMC Ltd., where he was a new process development/validation manager. He also worked for Nypro, which was acquired by Jabil in 2013, where he was a global project manager.

Dan Anderson, who has 10 years of experience in the plastics industry, has rejoined Sumitomo as a regional sales manager. He had been with the company from 2013 to 2015 and has also worked for LK Machinery International Ltd. and Arburg.

Tony Marchelletta, who first joined the company in 2010 as a regional sales manager for the Midwest, has been appointed national sales manager. His experience prior to joining Sumitomo includes sales management positions with Autojectors, Milacron, and QSI Automation. Marchelletta also is an active member of the Washington, D.C.-based Plastics Industry Association, and serves on its Equipment Council, Committee on Equipment Statistics and NPE Operations Committee.

Chad Mefford, who joined Sumitomo in 2018 as inside sales manager, has been appointed general manager of sales and Georgia/Illinois operations. His experience includes working at IMS Gear Holding Inc., Alutrim NA, Neaton Automotive Products Manufacturing Inc., Pentaflex Inc., and Yamada North America.