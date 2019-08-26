Sumitomo (SHI) Demag hires new chief sales officer

August 26, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Japan-based injection molding machine maker Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH has named Siegfried Köhler its new group chief sales officer, starting Oct. 1.

In an Aug. 26 statement, Sumitomo (SHI) said that Köhler will be tasked with the alignment of its international sales with automation and business development. “Given his expertise in both injection molding and peripheral manufacturing equipment, engaging the expertise of Mr. Köhler is…a real customer advantage”, the statement said. “[He] brings extensive knowledge of both injection molding and auxiliary equipment to the role, backed by many years of experience in sales management at various companies.”

Kohler’s previous experience includes five years as a sales director with Wittmann Battenfeld GmbH and nine years at Piovan as a managing director.

Sumitomo (SHI) operates four facilities in Japan, Germany, and China with more than 3,000 employees. Köhler will be based at the company’s office in Schwaig, Germany.