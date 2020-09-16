Sumitomo Demag nears completion of relocation to larger parts, service facility in Cleveland

Injection molding machine maker Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery is nearing the end of its relocation project to move from its plant in Strongsville, Ohio, to a 30,750-square-foot facility in Cleveland, Ohio that will be a dedicated centre for the company’s US$10 million replacement parts inventory and machine rebuilding service.

Suwanee, Ga.-based Sumitomo Demag said the new Cleveland plant is strategically located adjacent to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with immediate access to a full range of shipping and transport services.

Sumitomo Demag had occupied the Strongsville plant since 1969.

The Strongsville employees performing what the company called “essential operations” have already transitioned to the new facility and will eventually be joined by the ones who are still working remotely.

The company has also invested in new equipment at the facility to improve the efficiency of picking, packing. Other services that will be offered at the new facility will include control upgrades, complete barrel assemblies, injection unit repair and rebuilding, manifold rebuilding, electrical cabinet rebuilding, linkage rebuilding, ball screw rebuilding and full assemblies, and OEM legacy and new machine option kits.

The developments in Cleveland cap a busy 12 months for the company, which also opened a new 74,500-square-foot facility in Suwanee, Ga.; a new 15,300-square-foot technology centre outside Chicago in Buffalo Grove, Ill.; and a training and demonstration centre in Anaheim, Calif.

The company had planned on holding a grand opening for the Buffalo Grove site in March with four machine demonstrations, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“2019 was a year of extensive U.S. expansion for us,” said John F. Martich III, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s U.S. operations. “2020 has focused on investments in infrastructure, logistics and efficiencies. Our Georgia facility, in addition to being the company’s headquarters, has now been improved with the necessary equipment and structural improvements to serve as the centre for our large inventory of U.S.-stocked machines. From a logistics standpoint, the facility is just four hours away from the Port of Savannah which is now the third largest U.S. container port.”