Sumitomo Demag moving into larger manufacturing plant in Georgia

February 5, 2019

Injection molding machine maker Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery North America Inc. is implementing the first phase of its 2019 expansion plan.

The plan includes moving to a new, larger facility and technical centre in the Atlanta, Ga. area. At 74,000 square feet, the new facility – located in the Atlanta suburb of Satuwanee – is almost triple the size of the Norcross, Ga. facility that it will replace.

“As we begin our 39th year here, we’re excited to be expanding our facilities, support capabilities and geographic coverage to better serve our growing customer base,” said John F. Martich III, executive V.P. and chief operating officer of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s U.S. operations. “The plan has been developed to improve operational efficiencies and to help molders capitalize on our best-in-class all-electric and hybrid technologies to build their competitive advantage and business. We are actively hiring new personnel and our 2019 plan includes three phases, of which the new facility in Georgia is phase one.”

The Suwanee facility will be used for receiving of SE Series all-electric stock machines; modifications to SE machines to meet customer specifications; corporate, sales, field service and other aftersales support offices; hands-on and classroom training facilities.

The facility will also have a new, larger technical centre that will feature SE Series all-electric machines ranging from 33 to 562 U.S. tons, various specialized options such as the SL Screw, and a range of partners’ auxiliary equipment. It will be used for machine demos, mold tests, hands-on training, and other processing and application development and support activities.

The Suwanee facility will be open for business Monday, February 25, 2019. All phone and fax numbers will remain the same.

Machine training classes will begin at the Suwanee facility in April 2019 and an Open House is being planned for later in the year.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery North America Inc. is a subsidiary of Japan-based Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. It began selling injection molding machines in North America in 1980.