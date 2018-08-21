Specialty extruder Pexco acquires Custom Extrusion Inc.

August 21, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Specialty plastics extruder Pexco LLC, headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., has acquired Custom Extrusion Inc. (CEI), a profile extruder with facilities in Sheffield, Mass. and Asheboro, N.C.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

CEI was founded in Massachusetts in 1957, and expanded to North Carolina in 1993. Since that time, the company has expanded into a variety of specialty industrial market segments.

“We are delighted to welcome Custom Extrusion Inc. to the Pexco family,” Pexco CEO Sam Patel said in a statement. “CEI brings a wealth of expertise in lighting and custom industrial extrusions.”

Since 2009, Pexco has made multiple acquisitions; the company claims to be the largest custom industrial extrusion company in North America.

Pexco was acquired earlier this year by private equity group AEA Investors, and CEI is its first acquisition under the new ownership. “We look forward to the continued pursuit of acquisitions that fit our core objectives, enabling us to enhance our suite of capabilities and expand our geographic footprint as the largest custom extruder in North America,” Patel said.

Pexco operates multiple plants across the U.S. and Mexico, providing standard and specialty parts and components to manufacturers and end-users for custom applications in the specialty industrial, lighting, traffic safety, fence, and filtration industries.