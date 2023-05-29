SPE Thermoforming Division taking entries for parts competition

The division has added the new categories of sustainable thermoforming, and applications for electric vehicles and batteries to this year's competition.

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Thermoforming Division has announced a call for entries in its biennial parts competition, including two new categories that will feature innovations in the use of sustainable thermoforming, and also innovations in applications for electric vehicles (EV’s) and batteries.

The submission deadline is Sept. 23, 2023.

Competition entries will be displayed on the exhibit hall floor during the 29th SPE Thermoforming Conference, which will be held Oct. 23-26 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Awards for winning parts will be presented during the SPE Thermoforming Awards Dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower.

Competition entrants may submit parts in the following categories:

Roll-fed categories are industrial, medical, or food.

Heavy-gauge categories are vacuum form, pressure form, and twin-sheet.

Parts produced with recycled/sustainable materials.

Production parts from 3D-printed tooling.

New this year: Parts produced with sustainable thermoforming.

New this year: Parts produced for electric vehicles (EVs) and battery applications.

“At our last conference in 2021, we introduced 3D printing as a new category for our parts competition,” said Travis Kieffer, 2023 SPE Thermoforming Conference parts competition chair. “This year we’re pleased to open the competition to two new categories that are especially timely: bioplastics, and EV/battery applications. We’re seeking part entries that show innovative use of the thermoforming process for parts production.”

Guidelines for competition entrants and the required product entry form are posted online at https://thermoformingdivision.com/parts-competition/guidelinesentry-form/. All product images and descriptions must be emailed to Travis Kieffer at travisk@plasticsunlimited.com by the Sept. 23 deadline.

Full information on the parts competition and the SPE Thermoforming Conference is available at https://thermoformingdivision.com.