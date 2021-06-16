SPE Thermoforming Division announces parts competition call for entries

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Thermoforming Division has announced a call for entries in its biennial parts competition, including a new category that will feature innovations in production parts from 3D-printed tooling.

The submission deadline is Aug. 20, 2021.

Competition entries will be displayed on the exhibit hall floor during the 28th SPE Thermoforming Conference, which will be held Sept. 20-22 at DeVos Place and the JW Marriott Grand Rapids Hotel in Grand Rapids, Mich. Awards for winning parts will be presented during the SPE Thermoforming awards dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Competition entrants may submit parts in five categories:

Roll-fed categories are Industrial, Medical, or Food.

Heavy-gauge categories are Vacuum Form, Pressure Form, Twin Sheet and TPO.

Parts Produced with Recycled/Sustainable Materials.

Parts Produced Using Automation and New Technology.

New this year: Production Parts from 3D-Printed Tooling.

“While 3D printing was initially considered a competitor to thermoforming by some, the advantages of this technology offer new applications in our field,” said Travis Kieffer, 2021 SPE Thermoforming Conference parts competition chair. “We are seeking part entries that decrease lead times for prototypes and low run production of parts, and streamline the end product’s development time.”

Guidelines for competition entrants and the required product entry form are posted online at https://thermoformingdivision.com/parts-competition/guidelinesentry-form/. All product images and descriptions must be emailed to Travis Kieffer at travisk@plasticsunlimited.com by the Aug. 21 deadline.

Full information on the parts competition and the SPE Thermoforming Conference is available at https://thermoformingdivision.com or by contacting Lesley Kyle at 1-914-671-9524 or lesley@openmindworks.com.