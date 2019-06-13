SPE Thermoforming Division adds new categories in annual Parts Competition

June 13, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The Thermforming Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) has announced a call for entries in its annual Parts Competition, which includes two new categories that will feature the latest advances in thermoforming design and application.

Competition entrants may now submit parts in four categories:

Roll-fed categories are industrial, medical, or food.

Heavy-gauge categories are vacuum form, pressure form, twin sheet, and TPO.

Two new categories this year are parts produced with recycled/sustainable materials, and parts produced using automation and new technology.

“Challenges often arise as companies employ more automation and rely on fewer personnel during part production,” said Travis Kieffer, SPE Thermoforming Conference Parts Competition Chair, commenting on the new automation/technology category. “Companies now look to automation to fill the dearth of skilled personnel required for production. Since the skilled labour shortage is a pervasive problem in the thermoforming industry, we are soliciting parts that have met and overcome this challenge by successfully engaging automation during the parts production process.”

The submission deadline is Aug. 16, 2019.

Entries will be displayed on the exhibit hall floor during the 27th SPE Thermoforming Conference, to be held Sept. 9 to 11 at the Wisconsin Center and Hilton Milwaukee City Center Hotel in Milwaukee, Wis. Awards for the winning parts will be presented at the SPE Thermoforming Awards dinner at the hotel on Sept. 10.

Competition guidelines for entrants along with full information on the competition and conference are available at this link.