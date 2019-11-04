SPE Thermoforming Conference changing to biennial format

November 4, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Thermoforming Division is changing the frequency of its annual conference from once a year to once every other year.

As a result, the Division is cancelling plans for its 2020 thermoforming conference and will hold the next conference in 2021. The event will take place on September 20-22, 2021 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

“For the past several years, the Division’s board of directors has received feedback from attendees, sponsors and exhibitors that an annual conference is no longer what the industry needs,” Eric Short, SPE Thermoforming Division chair, said in a Nov. 4 statement. “The board felt that it was time to act by moving the conference to every other year. It wasn’t an easy decision, but we are convinced that it was the right one.”

Short added that the Division plans to “further enrich the content delivered during the conference”, as well as minimize conflicts with other events.

“Our challenge as a board is to develop creative strategies to continue to fulfill our mission during the non-conference years,” he said.