SPE names Jason Lyons as president for 2021-2022

Industry association the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) has named Jason Lyons, business manager at Arkema Inc., as its new president, and also elected a new executive board.

Lyons will assume the position of president starting on July 1, and his term will run from 2021-2022. In a news release, SPE said that Lyons has been at Arkema since 2006, where he currently serves as business manager. Previously he was a research engineer at NovaComp Inc. where he managed all aspects of a Phase I & II SBIR grant with the Army Research Labs while writing and applying for additional federal grants.

Bruce Mulholland, recently retired from Celanese, will serve as SPE’s president-elect until 2022, when he will begin his term as president through 2023. Dr. Jaime Gómez, president and CEO of Equitech, will serve as SPE’s past president also beginning on July 1.

James M. Waddell was newly elected to the Board and will serve as vice president, business and finance, a two-year term running through 2023. His term is effective immediately. Scott Eastman was reelected and will continue to serve as vice president, chapters, a three-year position that runs through 2024. Eastman’s term begins on July 1. Raymond Pearson, also reelected, will serve as vice president, publications, a three-year position that runs through 2024. Pearson’s term begins on July 1.

In addition to these members, as of July 1, SPE’s executive board will also include CEO Patrick Farrey; Conor Carlin, vice president, sustainability; and Lynzie Nebel, vice president, member engagement.

Headquartered in Danbury, Conn., the SPE has more than 22,500 members in 84 countries.