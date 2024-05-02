SPE makes ‘major date shift’ for Thermoforming Conference

The 2025 Conference will be held May 19-21 in Atlanta, Ga.

Due to the crowded Fall event calendar, the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Thermoforming Division has announced a major shift in dates for its biennial Thermoforming Conference.

Next year’s SPE Thermoforming Conference will be held May 19-21 at the Cobb Galleria Centre and the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel in Atlanta, Ga. The SPE Thermoforming Conference was previously held in September and last year in October. Next year’s conference also marks the Division’s return to Atlanta, where prior conferences were held in 2013 and 2015.

“Autumn has become a very crowded space for plastics industry events,” said Ed Probst, SPE Thermoforming Division chair. “Exhibitors and attendees were forced to make difficult decisions about where they spent their time and budgets during a short two-month period. The SPE Thermoforming Division Board responded to their feedback and voted unanimously to move the show to Spring 2025.”

More information is available by visiting https://thermoformingdivision.com or contacting Megan Uphaus at 1-317-694-4657 or muphaus@thermoformingdivision.com.