SPE extends contract for CEO Patrick Farrey until 2024

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) has given a four-year contract extension to CEO Patrick Farrey, who took the helm of the Danbury, Conn.-based industry association in June 2017.

The new contract will run through Dec. 31, 2024, SPE said in a Jan. 6 statement.

“SPE’s executive board began a transformation process about the same time Pat was hired,” said SPE president Dr. Jaime Gomez. “During the last three years, with Pat’s support, we have made significant operational improvements, reaffirmed the Society’s vision and mission, and developed a long-term strategic plan that is creating a more agile and sustainable society. With Pat’s leadership we will continue this process as we build a better Society for plastics professionals worldwide.”

“I look forward to being a part of the SPE team well into the future,” said Farrey. “We have accomplished many good things these past three years, but there is still much work to be done. I am grateful for the confidence placed in me by SPE’s executive board. I am fortunate to be working with this group of enthusiastic industry leaders, as well as with the hundreds of dedicated SPE volunteers and the very talented SPE staff team. All of SPE’s successes are the result of their combined efforts.”

SPE has chapters in 84 countries and more than 22,500 members.