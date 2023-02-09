SPE accepting nominations for Thermoformer of the Year award

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Thermoforming Division has announced a call for nominations for the annual Thermoformer of the Year award. The award recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution to the thermoforming industry in a technical, educational or managerial capacity.

The nomination deadline is March 31, 2023. Nominees will be evaluated and reviewed by the SPE Thermoforming division board of directors in late May, with an announcement on the winner made afterwards.

The award will be presented during SPE’s Thermoforming Conference Awards Gala, held on Oct. 25 in conjunction with the 29th SPE Thermoforming Conference, which takes place Oct. 23-26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio at the Huntington Convention Center.

The 2021 Thermoformer of the Year award was received by Hal Gilham, former president of Productive Plastics in Mount Laurel Township, N.J.

Guidelines for nominees and the required nomination form are posted online at http://thermoformingdivision.com/awards-recognitions/thermoformer-of-the-year/nomination-form/. All materials must be emailed to Juliet Goff at juliet@kal-plastics.com by the March 31 deadline.

Past recipients of the Thermoformer of the Year award can be found on the SPE Thermoforming Division website at https://thermoformingdivision.com/awards-recognitions/thermoformer-of-the-year/past-winners/ .