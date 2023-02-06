Sidel acquires Makro Labelling to expand offering in labelling machines

Makro's machines can label up to five items per bottle in cold glue, hot glue, self-adhesive, and combination versions.

In a move that aims to expand its offerings in labelling machines, France-based Sidel Group has bought machinery maker Makro Labelling of Italy, for an undisclosed amount.

In a Feb. 6 news release, Sidel officials said that Makro’s low and medium-speed modular labelling machines “will complement our leading higher-speed technologies that are manufactured in our factory in Mantova, Italy and integrated into Sidel’s packaging lines.”

All Makro employees will be joining the Sidel Group, the release added, and Makro will continue to operate independently, as a unit of the Sidel Group, from its current headquarters.

“Joining forces with Sidel is an opportunity for further development and growth for [us],” Makro managing director Simone Marcantoni said. “We will be able to leverage and develop interesting synergies, exchange best practices, and offer an even richer experience for our employees and a broader portfolio to our customers.”

Makro was founded in 2009, and its machines can label up to five items per bottle in cold glue, hot glue, self-adhesive, and combination versions. The company is based in Goito (Mantova, Italy) and employs approximately 120 people.

Founded in 1965, Sidel offers equipment and services for packaging liquids, foods, home and personal care products in PET, can, glass and other materials.