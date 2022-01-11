Sherman McGinnis named vice president of sales at Absolute Group of Companies

Absolute Group of Companies, the distributor of plastics equipment in the U.S. and Canada, has expanded its sales management team with the promotion of Sherman McGinnis to vice president of sales.

In his new position, McGinnis will lead the sales teams for Absolute Haitian’s injection molding machinery and Absolute Robot’s (ARI) automation equipment, as well as provide sales direction for Absolute Machinery and Williston Asset Management, the organization’s surplus, appraisal, and auction companies.

A 32-year veteran of the injection molding industry, McGinnis joined Worcester, Mass.-based Absolute as southeast regional sales manager in August 2016. His background includes tenures at injection molding companies, owning his own company, production management, project management, mold building and purchasing, and molding machine purchasing.

“Since Sherman joined us in 2016, he’s had success with our customer base and brought insight into everything we have to offer, from machines to auxiliary equipment to automation,” Glenn Frohring, co-owner of Absolute Haitian and Absolute Robot, said in a Jan. 11 news release. “When our growth required expansion, he was the natural candidate.”

Advertisement

McGinnis is based in Morristown, Tenn., near Knoxville.