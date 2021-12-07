Septic tank supplier Advanced Drainage buys plastics recycler Jet Polymer

In a move that expands its recycling capabilities, septic pipe and tanks maker Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (ADS) has acquired Jet Polymer Recycling, a privately-owned recycling company located in the southeastern region of the U.S.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Fort Payne, Ala., Jet Polymer has three plastic recycling locations in Alabama and Georgia. According to ADS, Jet Polymer is currently the largest supplier of recycled polypropylene plastic for Infiltrator Water Technologies, a subsidiary of Advanced Drainage Systems.

“This acquisition advances our strategic priority to expand the ADS Recycling capabilities to support future growth, while also underpinning ADS’ commitment to environmental sustainability,” ADS president and CEO Scott Barbour said in a Dec. 6 news release. “Through this transaction, we secure high-quality recycled plastic to leverage in the fast growing on-site septic wastewater business, as well as a platform to obtain additional high-density polyethylene in the southern region of the United States, which remains a key growth area for both ADS and Infiltrator.”

ADS was founded in 1966, and operates a network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centres.