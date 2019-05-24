Sepro and Fanuc partner to integrate robots, injection molding machines

May 24, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

France-based robots and industrial automation maker Sepro Group is partnering with Fanuc Corp. – which is also headquartered in France – to expand the Cartesian robot technology available in Fanuc’s injection molding machines (IMMs).

Fanuc’s all-electric Roboshot IMM can now be equipped with Cartesian robots made by Sepro Group and integrated into the molding machine controls via Sepro Visual control. “This partnership aims to meet increasing demand for robot/IMM packages and will allow Fanuc to benefit from Sepro’s know-how in the fields of Cartesian robots especially designed for the plastics industry,” Sepro and Fanuc said in a joint statement.

Sepro’s partnership with Fanuc is the twelfth of its kind for Sepro.

“The Visual system delivers one unique control platform that is open to different technologies and open to integration with injection molding machines,” the statement said. “Visual is an easy-to-use robot control, which was developed…especially for injection molding. It makes easy, open integration possible with features and capabilities like an open system [that is] transparent to users and to different robot technologies; simplified programming and operation; and is common to Sepro’s entire portfolio.”