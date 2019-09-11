SencorpWhite to sell WM’s thermoformers in Canada, U.S.

September 11, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

WM Thermoforming Machines of Switzerland and U.S.-based industrial machinery maker SencorpWhite are partnering to allow SencorpWhite to sell WM’s thermoforming machines in Canada and the U.S. under a co-branded name.

Under the brand name “WM Thermoforming Machines – Sencorp”, SencorpWhite will be offering WM’s FC and new Flex series in-line formers along with the FT tilt-bed series of thermoformers. The WM in-line series consists of full-electric thermoforming machines offered in a size and throughput range that is said to complement the SencorpWhite 2500 and Ultra series thermoformers. They are aimed at food, industrial, and medical packaging applications.

Additionally, WM’s tilt-bed FT and Twist series are designed for high-volume dairy product, coffee capsule, and cup production. Launched in 2016, the Twist is new version of the company’s FT series of continuous formers with in-mold trimming and a tilting lower platen. They’ll be offered with optional in-house extruders and rimming units.

WM is based in Stabio, Switzerland, and has been designing and manufacturing thermoforming machines since 1981 and complete in-line plants with extrusion technology since 1992.

SencorpWhite is headquartered in Hyannis, Mass., and makes thermoforming machines as well as other industrial equipment.