Sekisui Chemical acquires composite parts maker AIM Aerospace

November 26, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Sekisui America Corp., the North American headquarters of Japan’s Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., has acquired carbon fibre parts manufacturer AIM Aerospace, based in Renton, Wash., for an undisclosed amount.

As a result of the purchase, the company will change its name to Sekisui Aerospace.

“The acquisition of Sekisui Aerospace continues Sekisui’s commitment to investing in growth markets with high-quality and principled companies that share our corporate values,” Ian Moran, president of Sekisui America, said in a statement. “The addition of Sekisui Aerospace creates new value for our shareholders, customers, communities and employees.”

Founded in 1988, Sekisui Aerospace manufactures advanced composite structures, systems, engine components, assemblies and thermoplastic technology for the aerospace industry.

With more than 1,000 employees, the company operates manufacturing centers of excellence as well as a research and technology centre at locations in the U.S. states of Washington and Iowa. Sekisui Aerospace is a fully integrated, diversified composites supplier and includes Quatro Composites.