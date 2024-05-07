Schenck Process FPM rebrands as Coperion

Following its 2023 acquisition by Hillenbrand, the company will officially transition its name under Coperion effective Aug. 1.

Following its September 2023 acquisition by Hillenbrand, industrial equipment maker Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials (FPM) is transitioning its name and brand to Coperion.

The full legal change to Coperion will be completed by Aug. 1, 2024.

Coperion is an operating company of Hillenbrand with 140 years’ experience in providing processing industries with solutions, including for manufacturing polymers/performance materials, and Schenck Process FPM has contributed an integral part to its divisions, Coperion officials said in a May 6 statement.

“The acquisition of Schenck Process FPM in 2023 has been an essential step for the development of Coperion toward a more diversified company and an expanded footprint,” said Ulrich Bartel, president of Coperion. “With the transition of the FPM brand name under Coperion, we take the next step in our journey.”

Schenck Process FPM expertise, team members, manufacturing sites, test and innovation centres, and technologies remain in place. The statement said that customers will experience “a seamless transition.” The company’s website and emails will change, and the new website can be found at coperion.com/fpm.

Headquartered in Kansas City, FPM produces processing equipment and systems for feeding, filtration, baking, and material handling at facilities in the U.S., the U.K., Thailand, and Brazil.