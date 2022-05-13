Rotomolder Tank Holding adds blow molding, injection molding with Semco acquisition

In a move that adds blow molding and injection molding to its capabilities, rotational molder Tank Holding has acquired Missouri-based molder Semco Plastic Co. Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

Semco manufactures a variety of high-volume custom and proprietary products serving the recreational, commercial, outdoor, engine, and other industries.

“The acquisition of Semco is consistent with our strategy to invest into adjacent plastic processing technologies while continuing to demonstrate our commitment to provide our customers further capabilities,” Tank Holding CEO Greg Wade said in a May 11 news release. “We believe there is tremendous opportunity for us to utilize blow molding to expand our proprietary product offering while also complementing our commitment to custom molding. The addition of blow molding and injection molding capabilities to our vast rotational molding network provides us with the unique position to offer more plastic molding options”.

The Semco announcement represents Lincoln, Neb.-based Tank Holding’s 19th acquisition in the past three years.

Tank Holding, which includes the brands of Norwesco, Snyder Industries, Bonar Plastics, Bushman, Chem-tainer, Meese, Stratis Pallets, and Dura-Cast, owned by Olympus Partners and the management team, currently operates 42 manufacturing plant locations and employs over 1,700 people throughout North America, prior to the Semco acquisition.