Rotomolder Tank Holding acquires Chem-Tainer

November 19, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In its fifth acquisition of 2019, Tank Holding Corp., said to be North America’s largest polyethylene tank and container manufacturer, has purchased rotational molder Chem-Tainer Industries Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

Hummelstown, Pa.-based Chem-Tainer has been rotomolding PE tanks and containers for both chemical and water applications for over 50 years. The company also molds a variety of other material handling markets, including laundry and linen carts, utility and tilt trucks, and landscape collection barrels.

“The Chem-Tainer product lines, manufacturing footprint and dedicated personnel will greatly enhance Tank Holding’s supply proposition to our existing tank and container customers, as well as enable us to expand our market position in more material handling applications, which is an important part of our growth strategy, going forward,” Tank’s CEO Greg Wade said in a Nov. 18 statement.

Tank’s brands include Norwesco, Snyder Industries, Bonar Plastics, Bushman, and Stratis Pallets. Its recent acquisitions include Bushman, Humboldt, Poly-Mart, and Rotoplas USA. The Chem-Tainer acquisition is the first of these recent transactions to include product lines “not traditionally defined as rotomolded tanks and containers”, Tank said, which demonstrates “[our] commitment to further diversifying the business into other product segments and end markets.”

Tank is headquartered in St. Bonifacius, Minn.