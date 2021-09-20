Rotomolder Solar Plastics expands into Mexico

U.S.-based rotational molder Solar Plastics LLC has announced plans to expand into Mexico.

The company, which is headquartered in Delano, Minnesota, is building a new manufacturing plant in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The plant is currently under construction, Solar Plastics officials said in a Sept. 13 news release, and the firm expects to take occupancy of the building in the fourth quarter of this year.

The release said that “recent significant growth and existing customer volume commitments” are forecasted to push the company’s current facilities in Delano and in Davenport, Iowa beyond capacity limits. “Trends in labour availability was a major factor into the decision to look at additional manufacturing capacity outside of its current footprint,” the release also said.

“We are experiencing increased domestic demands across all of our business sectors,” Solar Plastics president Sam Rosen said. “When you add in our customers ‘re-shoring’ efforts, it made the additional investment opportunity very attractive.”

The facility will start with 55,000 square feet, which can be increased to over 300,000 square feet. Production is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2022.

Solar Plastics is a contract manufacturer, and is part of the ATEK Companies.