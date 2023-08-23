Rotational Molding Hall of Fame elects two new inductees

Two rotational molding industry veterans, Corey Claussen and Alvin Spence, have been elected by the Association of Rotational Molders (ARM) to the Rotational Molding Hall of Fame.

Claussen, the president of Custom Roto-Mold LLC in Benson, Minn., has been involved in rotomolding for more than 25 years, growing up in the family business started by his father. Claussen, who received the Charles D. Frederick Award for Distinguished Service in 2009, has twice served on the ARM board of directors, including two terms as president. “He has been instrumental to the organization during challenging times,” ARM said in announcing the honour. “Corey has served on many committees and is always willing to share his knowledge and contribute at workshops, committee meetings, and regional meetings.”

Spence’s 30+ year career in rotomolding began in 1991 at Queen’s University Belfast where he completed his PhD. He then managed the Rotational Moulding Research Centre, overseeing industry-sponsored research projects. In 1997, Spence joined North Liberty, Iowa-based rotomolder Centro Inc., where he is now vice president of engineering. His research and development efforts include patented “Rotoloperm” technology used to make CARB/EPA-compliant fuel tanks, and reactive nylon 6 processing known as anionic polymerization.

Claussen and Spence will be inducted on Sept. 28 at the ARM Annual Meeting in Kansas City.