RJG adds Bole injection molding machine to North Carolina training centre

June 9, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Injection molding training company RJG Inc. has added a new consignment machine in the Gibsonville, North Carolina training facility: a Bole 100 EKS C340, which is a servo driven hydraulic machine with 110 tons of clamping force, a 3.6 oz barrel, and 45432 ppsi of available injection pressure.

The servo driven hydraulic system offers high-efficiency and low energy consumption, RJG officials said in a statement, and also features a patented central clamping system technology and floating tie bar design.

“We appreciate the opportunity to showcase Bole’s 100 EKS injection molding machine in our lab,” said Marty Key, consultant/trainer at RJG. “This consignment allows us to introduce and train our students on the very latest technology available today.”

The machine will be used in RJG’s Essentials, Fundamentals of Systematic Injection Molding, Decoupled Molding workshop, and Master Molder I and II courses. “Students will be able to interact with the machine in a variety of ways in order to put into practice what they learned in the classroom,” the RJG statement said. “This hands-on learning increases retention and provides students with tangible knowledge they can bring back to the plant floor.”

RJG is headquartered in Traverse City, Mich.