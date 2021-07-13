Reifenhäuser consolidates its blown film machinery business units

In order to cope with what it calls “growth in the sector”, Germany-based extrusion machinery maker Reifenhäuser Group has merged its Reifenhäuser Blown Film and Reifenhäuser Blown Film Polyrema business units.

The move consolidates both under the new joint brand of Reifenhäuser Blown Film, and was finalized on July 1.

The business unit will be headed by joint managing directors Andreas Neuss and Marcel Perrevort.

“We have exciting tasks to solve, especially when it comes to the digitalization of blown film production and the resource-conserving use of plastics in keeping with the concept of a circular economy,” said company CEO Bernd Reifenhäuser. “Jointly, we can then speed up developments in this direction without the delay of internal barriers – and this will also bring our customers enormous benefits.”