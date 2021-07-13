Canadian Plastics

Reifenhäuser consolidates its blown film machinery business units

The new Reifenhäuser Blown Film business unit will be headed by joint managing directors Andreas Neuss and Marcel Perrevor.

July 13, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Plastics Processes

 

Managing directors of Reifenhäuser Blown Film Marcel Perrevort (left), and Dr. Andreas Neuss. Photo Credit: Reifenhäuser

In order to cope with what it calls “growth in the sector”, Germany-based extrusion machinery maker Reifenhäuser Group has merged its Reifenhäuser Blown Film and Reifenhäuser Blown Film Polyrema business units.

The move consolidates both under the new joint brand of Reifenhäuser Blown Film, and was finalized on July 1.

The business unit will be headed by joint managing directors Andreas Neuss and Marcel Perrevort.

Advertisement

“We have exciting tasks to solve, especially when it comes to the digitalization of blown film production and the resource-conserving use of plastics in keeping with the concept of a circular economy,” said company CEO Bernd Reifenhäuser. “Jointly, we can then speed up developments in this direction without the delay of internal barriers – and this will also bring our customers enormous benefits.”

Print this page

Related Stories
Reifenhauser buys blown film machinery maker Plamex
Reifenhäuser acquires majority stake in air cooling ring specialist Kdesign
Barway to rep Reifenhauser extrusion lines
New rep for Reifenhauser

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*