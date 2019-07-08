Canadian Plastics
News

Reifenhäuser breaks ground on new production facility

The new 3,000-square-meter production and assembly hall for flat dies at the company's headquarters in Troisdorf, Germany is scheduled to open in spring 2020.

Print this page

July 8, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Ground-breaking ceremony for the extension of the flat die production at the Troisdorf site: From left, Ralf Pampus, head of operations of Reifenhäuser Extrusion Systems; Bernd Reifenhäuser, CEO of Reifenhäuser Group; Klaus-Werner Jablonski, Mayor of Troisdorf; Uwe Gaedike, managing director of Reifenhäuser Extrusion Systems; and Dirk Niehsen, Habau GmbH.

Extrusion machinery maker Reifenhäuser Group has started construction on a new 3,000-square-meter production and assembly hall at its headquarters in Troisdorf, Germany.

Scheduled for completion by spring 2020, the Troisdorf-based family-owned company is investing almost 7 million euros in the new building, which will house its newly founded Reifenhäuser Extrusion Systems (RES) business unit, which supplies components for what the company calls “demanding” extrusion applications.

“From 2020, we will be producing 300 flat dies for plastic extrusion in the new production hall every year,” Uwe Gaedike, managing director of Reifenhäuser Extrusion Systems, said in a statement.

The statement also said that Reifenhäuser will invest an additional 10 million euros over the next five years on production machines and intelligent processes, to create conditions for Industry 4.0-capable manufacturing.

In total, the statement said, Reifenhäuser is planning to invest between 40 to 45 million euros for growth measures at its German sites and at its North American headquarters in Wichita, Kansas.

Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*