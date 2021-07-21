R&B Plastics appoints industry veteran George Hurden as sales manager for new blow molding machinery

Blow molding and extrusion machine maker R&B Plastics Machinery LLC has appointed industry veteran George Hurden as its new sales manager, new blow molding machinery.

Hurden will be responsible for selling the Saline, Mich.-based company’s RBS (extrusion blow molding-EBM shuttle) and RBA (accumulator head) blow molding machine lines.

“We’re thrilled that George is joining our team and we look forward to leveraging his 45 years of progressive sales and management experience in the plastics blow molding business to expand our RBS and RBA blow molding machinery lines,” said R&B president Fred Piercy. “He has an extensive knowledge of blow molding machines and process equipment that will serve R&B well as we continue to develop new solutions to meet our customers’ growing processing demands.”

Hurden most recently served as regional sales manager with Kautex Machines, Inc. Previously, he operated his own business, Custom Process Solutions LLC, where he provided sales and consulting services to a wide range of blow molding companies throughout North America.

Advertisement

As co-owner and president/CEO, Hurden also operated a blow molding plant in the Northeast U.S. for nearly 20 years. Hurden started his plastics career at PVC Container Corp. in sales and production/engineering roles.

Hurden has also been a Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) member for nearly 40 years and has served on the Board of the SPE blow molding division since 2013.