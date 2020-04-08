Rapid Granulator loans out equipment to medical suppliers

April 8, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

With virtually all plastics industry trade shows cancelled, Swedish size reduction equipment maker Rapid Granulator is making its rental machines available for free in a bid to support the medical industry in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

“Rapid have in the last months provided several rental machines for free to support customers who are producing medical protection products like face shields, respirators etc, needed in the fight of the COVID-19,” Anders Mårtensson, the company’s sales and marketing director, said in an April 7 press release. “Exhibitions are cancelled or postponed and most likely will be so during the whole of 2020. In this situation, we decided to offer our exhibition machines to support our customers. And now we have decided to release even more machines to the medical sector since we have been facing a huge request.”

“In the COVID-19 pandemic, safety equipment is vital and unfortunately not available in sufficient quantities,” Mårtensson added. “By offering these rental machines we see that it makes a difference for our customers in their efforts to provide as much equipment as possible to support the healthcare in societies.”