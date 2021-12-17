Pretium Packaging expands into Mexico with Grupo Edid acquisition

U.S.-based Pretium Packaging LLC has expanded into Mexico by acquiring family-owned packaging solutions provider Grupo Edid, which includes four separate operations: Ediplast, Edipacks, Refrepet, and Ediprint.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Lerma, Mexico, Grupo Edid serves over 300 customers across a diverse set of industries. The company’s products include blow and injection molded containers and closure systems, as well as printed micro-corrugated cardboard packaging.

In a Dec. 16 news release, Pretium officials said that Grupo Edid’s entire leadership team is joining Pretium.

“Grupo Edid is recognized as a pioneer in the use of post-consumer recycled materials across its product lines, which aligned well with [our] core focus on sustainability and strategy to expand into Mexico,” said Paul Kayser, president and CEO, and Julio Oropeza, vice president, operations – Mexico Region, of Pretium. “The company has built a regional leadership in multi-use containers and closure systems with solutions that are highly complementary to Pretium’s offerings. Additionally, Grupo Edid’s thin-wall injection-molding and FSC-certified paperboard and micro-corrugated printed packaging divisions expand and enhance [our] capabilities.”

The deal is the ninth acquisition for Pretium since 2014 and the second major acquisition this year, after having acquired Alpha Consolidated Holdings Inc. in October.

Ballwin, Mo.-based Pretium supplies rigid packaging technologies for end markets that include food and specialty beverage, healthcare, health and wellness, personal care and beauty, and household and commercial products.