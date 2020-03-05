Pregis buys Italian temporary protective films manufacturer Soprad

March 5, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Packaging supplier Pregis has acquired So.Pr.Ad. SRL (Soprad), a provider of temporary protective films headquartered in Milan, Italy.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Going forward, Soprad’s products will be marketed under the Pregis’ PolyMask brand, which has products that include temporary surface protection films and specialty films.

“Soprad has a 40-year track record of supplying performance-oriented adhesive protective films for a variety of surfaces including metal, plastic, glass and carpet. Its robust European customer base provides an ideal foundation from which to expand the availability of our existing temporary adhesive film products,” said Kevin Baudhuin, Pregis’ president and CEO. “The acquisition strengthens Pregis’ position as a leading global producer of surface protection films.”

Additionally, the integration of Soprad products means that Pregis PolyMask will now be able to expand its product range to include solvent-rubber and solvent-acrylic based product solutions to the global marketplace. “The acquisition also creates an opportunity to share best practices and increase our manufacturing capacity so that we can support future market needs,” Baudhuin said.

The Soprad acquisition is the first acquisition under Pregis’ new private equity owner, Warburg Pincus.

It’s also the most recent in a series of moves designed to strengthen Deerfield, Ill.-based Pregis’ presence in the European marketplace. The company recently announced the opening of Pregis Europe’s customer experience and paper specialist centre in Stevenage, UK, as well as a film and foam specialist centre in Heerlen, The Netherlands.