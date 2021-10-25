Pregis begins production at new South Carolina blown film plant

Blown film manufacturer Pregis has started production as its new US$80 million extrusion facility in Anderson, S.C. with a ribbon cutting attended by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and industry partners.

“We congratulate Pregis on this $80 million investment that will create 120 new jobs within the Anderson County community. We wish them great success in the Palmetto State and look forward to seeing them grow and prosper for a long time,” said Governor McMaster.

The 168,000-square-foot facility features multiple newly-installed lines, producing the latest engineered films. The films are used downstream to manufacture performance-oriented, flexible packaging solutions for food, CPG, healthcare/medical and industrial applications. The facility will also feature a film laboratory to develop and test materials.

Construction on the new plant was first announced in July 2021.

“We believe that this new facility is the most technologically-advanced extrusion facility in North America,” said Kevin Baudhuin, Pregis’ president and chief CEO. “The facility has been staffed with technology and market leaders who are focused on developing extruded films that have been engineered to meet market-driven performance requirements.”

In keeping with Pregis’ previously announced 2K30 environmental goals, the Anderson facility features the latest in energy-efficiency in manufacturing and other plant functions. Pregis’ objective is to run its businesses in the most sustainable manner possible, so that it improves its carbon footprint, reduces environmental impact, while making significant, positive contributions to people and society.

Pregis is headquartered in Deerfield, Ill.