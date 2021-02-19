“Plastimagen Light” rescheduled as a virtual event only

This year’s edition of Plastimagen, Mexico’s largest plastics trade show, has been rescheduled and will be held in digital format only from March 22-26, organizer Tarsus México said in a Feb. 19 news release.

The event will be called “Plastimagen Light”, and Tarsus Mexico said the format was arrived at in conjunction with the advisory council, the venue, and the National Association of Plastic Industries (ANIPAC).

This new format replaces the original Plastimagen Light concept that was announced in October 2020, which was supposed to be a hybrid exhibition from March 9-11, 2021, that combined a live, in-person component as well as a digital component.

Over 350 companies from 20 countries, and more than 1,600 brands, will be available via the March 22-26 digital event, the Feb. 19 news release said.

Plastimagen has now been rescheduled several times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, organizers had planned for an in-person Plastimagen show in November 2020; that event was postponed to January 2021 and has now been moved to March 2022 at Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City, Mexico.

The last in-person Plastimagen show, held in March 2019, attracted approximately 860 exhibiting companies and 28,000 visitors from 40 countries.