Plastics training specialist Andy Routsis passes away

Andrew “Andy” Routsis, the founder of plastics training company Routsis Training Inc., passed away suddenly on Nov. 4 at age 63.

Routsis died peacefully in his sleep, according to a statement from his family.

Routsis founded Dracut, Mass.-based Routsis Training in 1982, starting the business after beginning his plastics career on the production floor of a processor. He subsequently purchased a toolmaker and spent time selling and rebuilding injection molding machines.

Routsis Training provides online training for individuals as well as company-wide in-house training. The company has coursework and training materials for injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion, as well as part and mold design, machine maintenance, and more.

In their statement, Routsis’ family noted his lifelong dedication to the industry. “(Andy) spent his lifetime working in the plastics industry, which he loved,” David Routsis said. “Andy was a leader in the industry for over 40 years, providing training and guidance to companies of all sizes around the world through Routsis Training. He enjoyed working, helping, and forging great relationships with all and working with his team to provide our industry leading training and information products. Andy will be greatly missed.”

Steve Murphy will step in to lead Routsis Training, according to the company. He had been a regional manager for Routsis Training and has over 40 years of experience in the industry.