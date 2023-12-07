Plastics Industry Association opens William R. Carteaux Leadership Award nominations

The award, named in honour of the organization's late former president and CEO, will be presented in May 2024.

The Plastics Industry Association, headquartered in Washington, D.C., has opened nominations for the William R. Carteaux Leadership Award, presented to an industry professional who has achieved distinction in working for the betterment of the plastics industry.

Any employee of a Plastics Industry Association member company is eligible for the award, named in honour of its former president and CEO. Carteaux died in 2018 at age 59 from complications associated with acute myeloid leukemia.

“Bill Carteaux’s passion and dedication to our industry were remarkable,” said Matt Seaholm, president and CEO of the Plastics Industry Association. “Even through tough times, Bill was committed to PLASTICS and advocated for our entire industry including the millions of workers it employs. He was relentlessly optimistic about the future of the plastics industry, bringing together leaders and innovators to address our sustainability goals.”

Prospective candidates can be nominated by their peers, friends or family. To submit nominations, click on this link. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. The award will be presented as part of the Plastics Hall of Fame Ceremony in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

“It was an honour to be the first recipient of the William R. Carteaux Leadership Award,” said Brad Crocker, CEO of Epsilyte. “Bill Carteaux was a selfless leader who was passionate about our industry and its future. This award exemplifies what it means to lead with the values Bill personified.”