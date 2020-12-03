Plastics Industry Association creates William R. Carteaux Leadership Award

The Washington, D.C.-based Plastics Industry Association has created an award to honour its late leader Bill Carteaux.

The William R. Carteaux Leadership Award will be given to an industry professional who has achieved distinction working for the betterment of the plastics industry.

In a news release, the Plastics Industry Association said the award will be presented for the first time at next year’s NPE2021 trade show, scheduled for May 21-25 in Orlando, Fla.

“Any employee of a [Plastics Industry Association] member company, who personifies the values Bill Carteaux made the hallmarks of his career – unity, dedication, perseverance, and selflessness – is eligible for the award,” the news release said.

Carteaux, the association’s former president and CEO, died in December 2018 aged 59 after a three-year battle with acute myeloid leukemia. He had led the association since 2005 after a long career in the plastics machinery industry.

“Bill Carteaux was the type of guy who could fill a room with his presence, and he used his passion and dedication to build bridges within the industry,” said Plastics Industry Association president and CEO Tony Radoszewski. “His selflessness in his career and private life were never more obvious than when he continued to lead [our association], chaired major events, and raised funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, all while battling the disease himself.”

Radoszewski will present the new award on May 16 at the Plastics Hall of Fame Gala during NPE2021, where the recipient will stand alongside 2021 Hall of Fame inductees.

Prospective candidates can be nominated by their peers, family, or friends. The Plastics Academy, which administers the Plastics Hall of Fame, will serve as a screening committee, with officers of the Plastics Industry Association making the final selection.

Nominations should include basic information about the nominee, as well as a brief description of his or her merits. Supporting letters will be accepted as well.

Nominations will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Nominations can be sent to: jgardiner@plasticsindustry.org.