Plastics Hall of Fame inducts 2021 class

The Plastics Hall of Fame has welcomed its newest class of inductees at a gala reception held at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in Chicago on May 2.

The election of an individual to the Plastics Hall of Fame recognizes consistent dedication and extraordinary accomplishments which have contributed to the growth of the industry, and without which the industry would not have reached its present level of preeminence. Among the criteria considered are:

A significant invention or breakthrough

The development of an outstanding product/market/or business endeavor

Long and valuable service to the industry

A record of constructive collaboration with government, regulatory, academic, trade, or other industry groups

The inductees honoured at the recent gala for the Plastics Hall of Fame class of 2021 are:

Yoshiharu Inaba/ Fanuc Corp.

Mayumi Kotani / Yushin Precision Equipment

Salvatore Monte / Kenrich Petrochemicals

Peter Neumann / Engel

Donald Paulson / Paulson Training Programs

Joseph Prischak / Plastek Group

Ulrich Reifenhäuser / Reifenhäuser

Wylie Royce / Royce Global

Suresh Shah / General Motors & Delphi Corp.

Vince Witherup / Conair Group

Also inducted, were six posthumous members

Howard Irvin / Marbon Chemical

Ronald Saxton / DuPont

Walt Schrenk / Dow Chemical

Charles Sears / Dri-Air Industries

William Stoesser / Stoesser Industries

Dennis Tully / MTD Micro Molding

The Plastics Hall of Fame was founded in 1972.