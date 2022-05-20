Plastics Hall of Fame inducts 2021 class
Ten living and six posthumous inductees for 2021 were honoured at a ceremony on May 2 in Chicago.
The Plastics Hall of Fame has welcomed its newest class of inductees at a gala reception held at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in Chicago on May 2.
The election of an individual to the Plastics Hall of Fame recognizes consistent dedication and extraordinary accomplishments which have contributed to the growth of the industry, and without which the industry would not have reached its present level of preeminence. Among the criteria considered are:
- A significant invention or breakthrough
- The development of an outstanding product/market/or business endeavor
- Long and valuable service to the industry
- A record of constructive collaboration with government, regulatory, academic, trade, or other industry groups
The inductees honoured at the recent gala for the Plastics Hall of Fame class of 2021 are:
- Yoshiharu Inaba/ Fanuc Corp.
- Mayumi Kotani / Yushin Precision Equipment
- Salvatore Monte / Kenrich Petrochemicals
- Peter Neumann / Engel
- Donald Paulson / Paulson Training Programs
- Joseph Prischak / Plastek Group
- Ulrich Reifenhäuser / Reifenhäuser
- Wylie Royce / Royce Global
- Suresh Shah / General Motors & Delphi Corp.
- Vince Witherup / Conair Group
Also inducted, were six posthumous members
- Howard Irvin / Marbon Chemical
- Ronald Saxton / DuPont
- Walt Schrenk / Dow Chemical
- Charles Sears / Dri-Air Industries
- William Stoesser / Stoesser Industries
- Dennis Tully / MTD Micro Molding
The Plastics Hall of Fame was founded in 1972.
