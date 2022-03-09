Plastiblow forms new company for North America

Plastiblow srl, an extrusion blow molding machine builder, is boosting is presence in North America by opening a service and spare parts organization in Miami, Florida.

Called Plastiblow NA LLC, the new company will operate from the Miami headquarters of Globeius Inc., Plastiblow’s exclusive distributor for North America. Globeius and its sister company, Plastec USA, sell Plastiblow machines in North America (Plastec USA for Mexico, and Globeius for Canada and the U.S.).

“We are excited to help Plastiblow take this important step in their growth by opening a new business in North America. Plastiblow has seen tremendous growth over the past few years, especially in Mexico, and we look forward to supporting their continued expansion in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada,” Ernesto Sosa, president of Globeius and Plastec USA, said in a statement.

Sosa said that Plastiblow NA is already stocking parts at Globeius headquarters in Miami, and more are on the way. Eventually, Plastiblow plans to bring machinery to Miami and open a lab for customer trials as well.

Plastiblow NA will be exhibiting for the first time at Plastec USA’s stand at the Plastimagen trade show in Mexico City, March 8-11. Diego Giordani, key account manager, and Leonardo Cesario, Latin America sales manager, will attend.